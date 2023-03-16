Coolio's Estate Reveals New Details About Late Rapper's Posthumous Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 16, 2023
Coolio's legacy will continue with new music in the near future.
In a press release his family sent out on Wednesday, March 15, the "Fantastic Voyage" rapper's family revealed the title of his posthumous album LONG LIVE COOLIO. The LP, which is the first since his 2009 album From the Bottom 2 the Top, will also feature Treach of Naughty By Nature and Coolio's close friend DJ Wino. The lead single will be "TAG (You It)" featuring Too $hort. The song, and it's accompanying music video, is expected to honor Coolio's life and "pay homage to 90s Hip-Hop." Fans can expect to hear the new track on Friday, March 17.
The announcement comes several months after Coolio's untimely death. The 59-year-old was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend's home in Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived on the scene and tried to revive him for 45 minutes without any success.
Prior to his death, Coolio was supposed to travel overseas for a show and lock in a residency in Las Vegas. He would've headlined 10 shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. He was also heavily involved in the reboot of "Futurama" on Hulu. The rapper recorded all his lines and even a few lyrics for the show before he passed away. The show is expected to move forward with the revival and plans to dedicate an episode to him.
As of this report, the release date for Coolio's upcoming album has not been confirmed. Look out for the first single arriving on Friday.