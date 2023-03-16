Coolio's Estate Reveals New Details About Late Rapper's Posthumous Album

The announcement comes several months after Coolio's untimely death. The 59-year-old was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend's home in Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived on the scene and tried to revive him for 45 minutes without any success.



Prior to his death, Coolio was supposed to travel overseas for a show and lock in a residency in Las Vegas. He would've headlined 10 shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. He was also heavily involved in the reboot of "Futurama" on Hulu. The rapper recorded all his lines and even a few lyrics for the show before he passed away. The show is expected to move forward with the revival and plans to dedicate an episode to him.



As of this report, the release date for Coolio's upcoming album has not been confirmed. Look out for the first single arriving on Friday.