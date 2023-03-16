GloRilla Taps Lil Durk, Trina & More For 'Anyways, Life's Great...' Deluxe
By Tony M. Centeno
March 16, 2023
GloRilla is back with new music following the success of her recent EP and sold-out shows.
On Tuesday, March 14, Big Glo released her new song with Lil Durk "Ex's (Phatnall Remix)." The piano-laced, bass-fill record is a pure rebuke of all their ex-partners and other haters who've been mad at their success. The song appears as the second track on the bonus edition of her debut EP Anyways, Life's Great... The project includes the original six records including her hits "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B. It also includes fresh collaborations with Trina and her bestie Gloss Up.
The project comes five months after she released her debut EP. Since then, she's appeared on other projects from Don Toliver, Gloss Up and Duke Deuce. She's also been hitting up stages all around the country from festival stages to the Grammys. Her hit "F.N.F" earned the Memphis rapper her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance. She performed her smash song on the stage during the Recording Academy's massive tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop.
Following the release of her album, GloRilla embarked on a sold-out tour in November that had her performing in major cities up until February. The tour went well despite an incident where a fan threw water at her in California. Shortly after the tour wrapped up, GloRilla performed at a joint show with Finesse2tymes in Rochester, N.Y. At the end of the show, people began storming the exits after they allegedly heard gunshots. Three women died as a result of the stampede. Both Glo and Finesse have extended their condolences to the victims' families.
Listen to the bonus edition of GloRilla's EP on iHeartRadio now and watch the official video for "Ex's (Phatnall Remix)" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE