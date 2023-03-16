GloRilla Taps Lil Durk, Trina & More For 'Anyways, Life's Great...' Deluxe

The project comes five months after she released her debut EP. Since then, she's appeared on other projects from Don Toliver, Gloss Up and Duke Deuce. She's also been hitting up stages all around the country from festival stages to the Grammys. Her hit "F.N.F" earned the Memphis rapper her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance. She performed her smash song on the stage during the Recording Academy's massive tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop.



Following the release of her album, GloRilla embarked on a sold-out tour in November that had her performing in major cities up until February. The tour went well despite an incident where a fan threw water at her in California. Shortly after the tour wrapped up, GloRilla performed at a joint show with Finesse2tymes in Rochester, N.Y. At the end of the show, people began storming the exits after they allegedly heard gunshots. Three women died as a result of the stampede. Both Glo and Finesse have extended their condolences to the victims' families.



