Gwyneth Paltrow has become known for her eccentric approach to wellness and her latest confession is probably the wackiest yet. During a recent appearance on The Art of Being Well podcast, the Goop founder was asked to share the "weirdest" wellness thing she's ever done.

"I have used ozone therapy," she paused before adding, "rectally. Can I say that?" Gwyneth laughed and admitted, "It's pretty weird. But it's been very helpful."

According to Healthline, ozone therapy is "the process of administering ozone gas into your body to treat a disease or wound." However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that ozone is toxic and has no proven medical applications. They also add that "In order for ozone to be effective as a germicide, it must be present in a concentration far greater than that which can be safely tolerated by man and animals." So, maybe skip out on this wellness trend, rectally or otherwise.

Paltrow's confession has sparked a big conversation about rectal ozone therapy online since the clip from the podcast was posted to TikTok. "Forget about “hole in the ozone” have u heard about “ozone in the hole," one fan joked in the comments section. Another user wrote, "Tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich."

The actress turned 50 last year and to celebrate, she posed naked and covered in gold paint. "All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing,” she said in a Goop press release that promoted the company's products. "It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”