Gwyneth Paltrow Paints Body Gold, Poses Nude For 50th Birthday Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 27, 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow rang in her 50th birthday on social media in a special way. The Goop founder shared the photos on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 27th, with a simple caption of "50" between two star emojis.
While on set for the photo shoot, Paltrow talked about the bold artistic vision. "All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing,” she said in a Goop press release that promoted the company's products. "It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”
The photos were captured by photographer Andrew Yee and celebrity makeup artist Lottie was in charge of turning Paltrow into a "golden goddess."
“Gwyneth was such a sport. We started the day with less and built to more and more gold,” Lottie said in the press release. The hairstylist for the shoot Mark Townsend agreed saying, "We had so much fun. And Gwyneth was such a sport. We started the day with less and built to more and more gold. So for the first look—gold details on the eye and a golden hand—I did a big ’90s supermodel blowout, pushed back."
When asked if this would be her last nude photo shoot, Paltrow gave the following answer: "I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up.”