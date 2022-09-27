Gwyneth Paltrow Paints Body Gold, Poses Nude For 50th Birthday Photos

The photos were captured by photographer Andrew Yee and celebrity makeup artist Lottie was in charge of turning Paltrow into a "golden goddess."

“Gwyneth was such a sport. We started the day with less and built to more and more gold,” Lottie said in the press release. The hairstylist for the shoot Mark Townsend agreed saying, "We had so much fun. And Gwyneth was such a sport. We started the day with less and built to more and more gold. So for the first look—gold details on the eye and a golden hand—I did a big ’90s supermodel blowout, pushed back."

When asked if this would be her last nude photo shoot, Paltrow gave the following answer: "I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up.”