Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Pancakes are a vital part of a quality breakfast routine. These fluffy little cakes can elevate even the dullest of breakfasts, with or without toppings. There are multiple kinds of pancake eaters when it comes to toppings. The first, tops their pancakes with sweet ingredients like whipped cream, fruit, and jelly. The second type of pancake eater sticks with the classic butter, maple syrup combination. And the third group is just a mix of the first two, piling their pancakes high with any and every topping available. Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in each state that serves pancakes best!

According to a list compiled by the New York Daily News, the best pancakes in all of Illinois can be found at Walker Brothers Original Pancake House located in Wilmette.

Here is what the New York Daily News had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state:

"For more than 50 years, this outlier franchise of the Original Pancake House chain has been serving absolutely stellar pancakes, now available in more than 10 varieties including buttermilk, blueberry, Georgia pecan, bacon, potato, buckwheat, wheat germ granola, and gluten-free. The other locations don’t hold a candle to this outpost, simply because they were one of the very first franchisees and have been doing things their own way since day one. That includes using the highest-quality butter and cream and hard wheat unbleached flour in its pancake recipe. If blueberry pancakes are your thing, don’t miss these: You get six in an order, they’re studded with lots of fresh blueberries, and they’re served with fresh blueberry compote on the side. "

For more information regarding the best pancakes across the country visit nydailynews.com.