Kali Uchis Reveals Why She Doesn't Charge For Features

"I don't charge for verses," Uchis said. "I don't charge for features. If I do a feature for somebody it's because I genuinely f**k with you. I'm not jumping on a record just because it's hot or because an artist wants to give me a bag. I'm not gonna get on it if I don't like it. I just jump on something because I really f**k with it or because I f**k with the artist."



Uchis has collaborated with plenty of artists over the years including Miguel, Tyler the Creator, Daniel Caesar, KAYTRANADA and Omar Apollo. She recently appeared on Don Toliver's album Love Sick on one of its lead singles "4 Me." She also just released her new album Red Moon In Venus, which she also talks about during her conversation with Cruz.



Kali Uchis also joins in on Cruz's ongoing "Llama Llama" tradition. As part of the viral challenge, she croons the words to the popular kid's book, which is Cruz's one-year-old son's favorite at the moment. Other artists like GloRilla, Jnr Choi, Ari Lennox and others have also rapped or sang the book in the past.



Watch the interview and her "Llama Llama Challenge" below.