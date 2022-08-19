Watch: GloRilla Takes On The 'Llama Llama Challenge' And Nails It
By Tony M. Centeno
August 19, 2022
GloRilla has joined the growing list of rappers who've made an attempt at the 'Llama Llama Challenge.'
During her appearance on Real 92.3's The Cruz Show on Thursday, August 18, the Memphis rapper took a stab at the challenge based on the popular children's book Llama Llama Red Pajamas. In the past, rappers like Vince Staples, Jnr Choi and Kevin Gates have all rapped the words from the book over instrumentals of their best hits. You already know GloRilla had to rap the words over her smash hit "FNF (Let's Go)." She killed it by spitting each line while using her signature flow.
Prior to taking the Llama Llama challenge, GloRilla sat down with The Cruz Show for awhile to talk about a handful of topics. In addition to opening up about her childhood and her thoughts on cosmetic surgery, the 22-year-old rapper spoke about how far she wants to take her music career.
"I want to be on top," GloRilla said. "Past space. I want to have a real mark, like, I want to be like Malcolm X and Martin Luther [King, Jr.]. They left they marks, you know what I'm sayin? They did something. They stuck in people's heads. They engraved they name in the world so I wanna be like that for sure."
GloRilla's clearly leaving her mark thanks to her viral song. She's been performing "FNF (Let's Go)" everywhere from Rolling Loud Miami to Angie Martinez's Summer BBQ. She's also preparing to make her debut at Made In America Festival next month. Check out the full interview with GloRilla below.