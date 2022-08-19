Watch: GloRilla Takes On The 'Llama Llama Challenge' And Nails It

Prior to taking the Llama Llama challenge, GloRilla sat down with The Cruz Show for awhile to talk about a handful of topics. In addition to opening up about her childhood and her thoughts on cosmetic surgery, the 22-year-old rapper spoke about how far she wants to take her music career.



"I want to be on top," GloRilla said. "Past space. I want to have a real mark, like, I want to be like Malcolm X and Martin Luther [King, Jr.]. They left they marks, you know what I'm sayin? They did something. They stuck in people's heads. They engraved they name in the world so I wanna be like that for sure."



GloRilla's clearly leaving her mark thanks to her viral song. She's been performing "FNF (Let's Go)" everywhere from Rolling Loud Miami to Angie Martinez's Summer BBQ. She's also preparing to make her debut at Made In America Festival next month. Check out the full interview with GloRilla below.