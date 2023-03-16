Lewis Capaldi Captured His 'Weird 2 & A Half Years' On Film

After sharing a hilarious announcement post last week, Lewis Capaldi has shared the first look at his upcoming Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now.

On Thursday, March 16th, the singer-songwriter took to social media to share the first trailer from the doc and shared a short message with fans to introduce the first look. "Absolutely bricking it to show you the trailer for my @netflix documentary 'How I'm Feeling Now.'" he wrote. "has been a weird 2 and a half years for me and it's all been captured in this film … the most emotional film about an overweight guy since The Whale x," Capaldi joked.