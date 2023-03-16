Lewis Capaldi Captured His 'Weird 2 & A Half Years' On Film
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 16, 2023
After sharing a hilarious announcement post last week, Lewis Capaldi has shared the first look at his upcoming Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now.
On Thursday, March 16th, the singer-songwriter took to social media to share the first trailer from the doc and shared a short message with fans to introduce the first look. "Absolutely bricking it to show you the trailer for my @netflix documentary 'How I'm Feeling Now.'" he wrote. "has been a weird 2 and a half years for me and it's all been captured in this film … the most emotional film about an overweight guy since The Whale x," Capaldi joked.
absolutely bricking it to show you the trailer for my @netflix documentary 'How I'm Feeling Now'— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 16, 2023
has been a weird 2 and a half years for me and it's all been captured in this film ❤️… the most emotional film about an overweight guy since The Whale xpic.twitter.com/DytQ4ozfON
The tell-all documentary is set to hit Netflix on April 5th. According to the film's page on their official website, "This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi's journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star."
Before the documentary premieres, Capaldi will be kicking off his North American tour dates at the end of March. Capaldi will kick off his US tour dates in Nashville, Tennessee on March 30th and conclude in Houston, Texas on May 11th before heading to Australia. He'll also be debuting his new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent on May 19th, which will serve as the follow-up to his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.