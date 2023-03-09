Lewis Capaldi Channels Netflix's Biggest Shows In Hilarious Announcement
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 9, 2023
Lewis Capaldi just announced his upcoming Netflix documentary in the best way possible! On Thursday, March 9th, the singer took to Instagram to share a video that features him transforming into characters from some of the streaming platform's biggest hits including Bridgerton, which seems him hilariously twirling around in a dress and a tiara. He also transformed into Joe Exotic from Tiger King and Jenna Ortega from Wednesday. Other shows Capaldi included were hits like Squid Game, Orange is the New Black, and Money Heist.
For his final transformation, Capaldi turns back into himself and reveals, "My Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now, comes out on April 5th. I hope you enjoy it!"
Capaldi briefly opened up about the experience in the caption of the hilarious post. "I made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out 🌍 on April 5th!" he shared before adding, "pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it ❤️ x"
Fans took to the comments to support Capaldi with the new film and react to the unexpected announcement video. "WHAT I did not expect this," one fan wrote. "This news has healed my daily depression ❤️," another gushed. One fan had a serious question, asking, "Why didn’t you dress up as Vecna?" referring to the grisly villain of Stranger Things 4. "Cant wait! But while you’re at it, do you mind making a Netflix comedy special as well?" one comment read.
In addition to the doc, Capaldi will also be kicking off his North American tour dates at the end of March!