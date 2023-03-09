Lewis Capaldi Channels Netflix's Biggest Shows In Hilarious Announcement

Capaldi briefly opened up about the experience in the caption of the hilarious post. "I made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out 🌍 on April 5th!" he shared before adding, "pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it ❤️ x"

Fans took to the comments to support Capaldi with the new film and react to the unexpected announcement video. "WHAT I did not expect this," one fan wrote. "This news has healed my daily depression ❤️," another gushed. One fan had a serious question, asking, "Why didn’t you dress up as Vecna?" referring to the grisly villain of Stranger Things 4. "Cant wait! But while you’re at it, do you mind making a Netflix comedy special as well?" one comment read.

In addition to the doc, Capaldi will also be kicking off his North American tour dates at the end of March!