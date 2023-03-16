Lindsay Lohan's Mom Shares New Details About Her Daughter's Pregnancy

Dina Lohan couldn't be more excited about her daughter Lindsay Lohan's recent pregnancy news. Earlier this week, Lohan announced that she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together. "I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," Dina told People. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

The mother of four continued, "My oldest baby is having a baby. It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!'" Lohan's child will be Dina's second grandchild. Her son Michael Lohan Jr. and his wife Nina Ginsberg gave birth to their daughter Isabel Scarlet in June 2021.

Dina also revealed that Lohan's journey to motherhood has been a long time coming. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," she said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her." Now, Lindsay's finally found the "perfect" time to start her own family. "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," Dina said. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

While Dina kept her lips sealed about a due date or the sex of the baby, she did tell People that the Mean Girls star is already showing. "The nursery's all white, so that gives you nothing," she added.