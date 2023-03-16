This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Bucket-List Barbecue

Barbecue has a very rich history in American culture. Originating from the South, several distinct smoking and cooking styles have emerged to delight people's taste buds. From the different meats to the various sauces and sides to go along with it, there's no shortage of restaurants serving this exciting cuisine.

Luckily, you don't have to go to one region of the United States to enjoy some barbecue. That's why Cheapism found every state's best bucket-list barbecue joint.

The website states, "Next time you're on a road trip, plan to stop at some of these fantastic, bucket list-worthy barbecue joints that have received top marks from customers and critics."

According to writers, you have to visit Gabriel's Fire to try Washington state's most delicious barbecue. Here's why it was chosen:



"You can choose from a dozen barbecue sauces to slather on your brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, and chicken at Gabriel's Fire. All are made from scratch and represent various regional styles, such as Carolina mustard and Kansas-City style. There are also Thai and teriyaki sauces, and a ghost chile version for brave customers."