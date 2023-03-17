Britney Spears Reveals Her Movie Star Crush As A Teen

Britney Spears was born to be a star! In a recent Instagram post, the pop icon shared a photo of her as a teen and revealed that she and her friends used to make their own music videos at the age of 13. Spears also revealed who her movie star crush was at the time.

"I was 13 years old … the same year I used to make music videos with my friends at their house," she explained in the caption. "We never had a real guy to play our love interest so we used our imaginations... We would cut out a picture of our favorite guy from a magazine and hold the 200 dollar video camera over his face so the video would have a love interest," she said before revealing that her go-to cut-out was actor Antonio Banderas.