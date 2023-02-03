Britney Spears Praises Pamela Anderson After Tell-All Documentary

Britney Spears is praising Pamela Anderson following the release of her tell-all documentary and memoir, telling the Baywatch star how much she admires her strength.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram, Spears reflected on "the only sex icon" in America opening up about her life on her own terms, per Variety.

"I'm such a fan of Pamela Anderson," she said, adding, "Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life ... unless cruelty rules the world."

The pop icon also praised Anderson's children for their continued support of their mother. Spears herself has been open about the disconnect she feels with her own teenage sons, Jayden and Sean, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

"I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past," said Spears, who is no stranger to documentaries about her life that she had no involvement in. She added of her own case, "Unfortunately, the way my past was portrayed in those documentaries was extremely embarrassing !!! It felt semi-illegal !!!"

Anderson's new Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, was produced by Brandon Thomas Lee, Anderson's 26-year-old son with ex-husband Tommy Lee. He also helped his mother make deals for her new memoir Love Pamela, claiming that she has been disrespected and taken advantage of throughout her career and specifically calling out Baywatch in Anderson's Variety's cover story to say she deserves a cut of the royalties.

"[Anderson's sons] said, 'Why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom ???' Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison ... he's right," she said, emphatically relating to the sentiment. "He went on to say because of the embarrassment she went through a very dark period in her life ... I mean when I read THAT, I was like DAMN !!!"

Brandon responded to Spears' passionate post, telling the "Stronger" singer, "Thank you for this. You and my mom have both deserved better."