Colorado Destination Named Among Best Places To Travel In The U.S.

With 2023 in full swing, it's not too late to make those vacation plans. Plenty of renowned publications have picked their top travel spots for curious tourists, including Condé Nast Traveler. Writers selected the 23 best U.S. destinations to visit this year.

The website states, "Led by news and destination trends from this year—and those we can already see coming to fruition in 2023—this list is packed with exciting new builds and success stories, from culinary and hotel renaissances to reinvigorated neighborhoods and comeback kids in the aftermath of COVID-19's peak."

A Colorado destination getting more attention lately appeared on the list: Telluride! Here's why it was chosen:

"The funky little mountain town wedged into a southwestern Colorado box canyon has gained an international reputation as a beloved gathering place that keeps visitors coming back for more. Accordingly, the 2023, 50-year milestone for this tiny community and its year-round population of 2,600 will be big: Winter sports fans can celebrate the 50th season at Telluride Ski Resort with a new, high-speed quad chairlift and improved snowmaking capabilities. And the Telluride Bluegrass Festival will tune up for its 50th burst of joyful 'festivation' in June, showcasing a world-class lineup that’s a carefully guarded secret until it’s revealed in spring."