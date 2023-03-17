Hozier Releases First Single Of 2023, Announces Series Of Tour Dates

By Logan DeLoye

March 17, 2023

20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit
Photo: Getty Images North America

Hozier just released his first song of the year and teased more single releases to come, followed by a full album. Not only is this his first release of the year, but it is the first EP that he has released since 2019! Hozier shared cover art for "Eat Your Young" on Instagram, in addition to a string of added UK tour dates. The announcement was made even more special as today is his birthday!

"The Eat Your Young EP is out today and marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album Unreal Unearth in late summer. It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come."

The "Take Me To Church" standout will be taking the stage across the UK in June, stopping in Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, and more! After performing across the UK, Hozier will head to the U.S. to play shows in Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles to name a few. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on March 24th.

Watch the full lyric video for "Eat Your Young" on Youtube.

