Hozier Releases First Single Of 2023, Announces Series Of Tour Dates

The "Take Me To Church" standout will be taking the stage across the UK in June, stopping in Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, and more! After performing across the UK, Hozier will head to the U.S. to play shows in Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles to name a few. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on March 24th.

Watch the full lyric video for "Eat Your Young" on Youtube.