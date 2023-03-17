Kidnapping Victim Escapes From Trunk After Car Crashes Into Seattle Home

Police officers encountered an unexpected development while responding to a car crash in Seattle Thursday morning (March 16).

Authorities responded to several reports of a collision in the 7200 block of 27th Avenue NE in a Ravenna neighborhood, according to a police blotter. Officers pulled up around 5:05 a.m. and found a flaming vehicle, which crashed into a home.

Cops also learned that witnesses spotted a man climbing out of the vehicle's trunk after it crashed. Officials said the 63-year-old man turned out to be a victim of kidnapping, telling police several people assaulted him, tied him up, and placed the man in the trunk of his own car.

The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, SPD added. They didn't say if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old who matched the description of a possible suspect. He was detained, questioned, and later released, police said. Nobody else has been arrested in connection to the incident, including the suspected driver.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.