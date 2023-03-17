Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Interest In Return To New York Giants

Beckham was selected by the Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as one of the league's top wide receivers, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year during his first season. The former LSU standout was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro during his tenure in New York.

Schoen was hired in 2022, replacing Dave Gettleman, who was responsible for trading Beckham to Cleveland in 2019. The Giants recently placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley, which will pay him $10.1 million in 2023, unless the two sides can reach a long-term contract agreement before a set July 17 deadline.

Beckham is reported to have received interest from several NFL teams, with current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly admitting interest in the wide receiver joining him as a member of the New York Jets once a trade is finally agreed upon.

“First of all, who wouldn’t want to have Odell on their team? I mean, come on," Rodgers said while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. "What are we talking about here? I don’t have demands. My only demand is for transparency, and if you say some bulls*** sometimes it’s not even worth it …”

The New England Patriots were also reported to be monitoring Beckham's recovery and attended his recent workout, according to Jeff Howe of the Athletic.