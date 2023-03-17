Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Interest In Return To New York Giants
By Jason Hall
March 17, 2023
Odell Beckham Jr. teased interest in a possible return to the New York Giants during a Twitter exchange with running back Saquon Barkley on Thursday (March 16) night.
Beckham shared a video of himself running routes amid his recovery from a torn ACL and ongoing free agency, which Barkley quote-tweeted with, "Still that MF."
Beckham, who was Barkley's Giants teammate during the running back's first NFL season in 2018 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns the following offseason, responded by telling him to tell general manager Joe Schoen to "call my agent" and added that he had "some more shxt left to do."
Still that MF 😤😤 https://t.co/8Dfd1wyLkK— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 17, 2023
Tell Joe call my agent 😂…. I got some more shxt left to do— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 17, 2023
Beckham was selected by the Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as one of the league's top wide receivers, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year during his first season. The former LSU standout was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro during his tenure in New York.
Schoen was hired in 2022, replacing Dave Gettleman, who was responsible for trading Beckham to Cleveland in 2019. The Giants recently placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley, which will pay him $10.1 million in 2023, unless the two sides can reach a long-term contract agreement before a set July 17 deadline.
Beckham is reported to have received interest from several NFL teams, with current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly admitting interest in the wide receiver joining him as a member of the New York Jets once a trade is finally agreed upon.
“First of all, who wouldn’t want to have Odell on their team? I mean, come on," Rodgers said while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. "What are we talking about here? I don’t have demands. My only demand is for transparency, and if you say some bulls*** sometimes it’s not even worth it …”
The New England Patriots were also reported to be monitoring Beckham's recovery and attended his recent workout, according to Jeff Howe of the Athletic.
Sources: The Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy. They also attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout last week in Arizona. They're in the WR market, but the price point remains a key component. @TheAthletic— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023
Beckham hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February 2022. The star receiver recorded two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out in the second quarter due to the injury, which he later claimed he'd experienced prior to the Super Bowl.
Beckham was acquired by the Rams midway through the 2021 season and recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his final eight regular-season games.
The Giants recently improved their passing attack by acquiring former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday (March 14).