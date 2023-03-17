The Most Infamous Crime Committed In Illinois History

Are you interested in crime TV shows and podcasts? Those that find particular interest in the topic may already know of the worst crime to ever occur in Illinois.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most infamous crime to occur in Illinois history happened between 1972 and 1978. John Wayne Gacy performed as a clown at children’s parties while simultaneously killing 33 boys. Prior to performing as a clown at parties, Gacy was jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most infamous crime to ever occur in Illinois:

"John Wayne Gacy was known in his suburban Chicago town for performing as a clown at children’s parties – but his costume hid his sinister double life as a serial killer. In the 1970s, he was convicted of killing 33 boys and young men. He had been previously convicted and jailed for the sexual assault of a teenage boy. After his murder spree was uncovered, Gacy was convicted of murder and executed by lethal injection in 1994. killer clown crimes between 1972 and 1978."

For more information on the most infamous crime to occur in each state visit 247wallst.com.