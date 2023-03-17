This Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Italian Food In The State

There's something inherently satisfying about Italian food. Whether it's the traditional dishes or recognizable flavors, you certainly won't find a shortage of restaurants dedicated to this cuisine.

If you're craving some Italian food or looking for some neat restaurants to try, 5 Reasons To Visit found the best Italian restaurant in every state. Writers state, "Restaurants on The Best List are handpicked by our editors and reviewed by our contributing writers."

Campiello was named Florida's top Italian restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Campiello is one of the hottest dining seats in town and was a catalyst in launching the Naples market to a whole new level for fine dining. Located in the historic Naples Mercantile building, Campiello is located on gorgeous Third Street South. Its celebrated menu features a rustic contemporary Italian menu featuring savory meats cooked over open fire, pizzas from the wood-burning oven and modern interpretation of traditional Italian dishes. Each month, the nuances of regional Italian cooking are presented with a regional “'Tour di Italia,' a changing menu developed to honor the depth and breadth of the cuisine."