This Washington Restaurant Serves The Best Italian Food In The State

There's something inherently satisfying about Italian food. Whether it's the traditional dishes or recognizable flavors, you certainly won't find a shortage of restaurants dedicated to this cuisine.

If you're craving some Italian food or looking for some neat restaurants to try, 5 Reasons To Visit found the best Italian restaurant in every state. Writers state, "Restaurants on The Best List are handpicked by our editors and reviewed by our contributing writers."

The Pink Door was named Washington's top Italian restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Along the quaint Post Alley at Seattle’s Pike Place Market awaits one of the city’s most beloved Italian restaurants, The Pink Door. Owner Jackie Roberts offers an unpretentious escape from the everyday with a classic, produce-driven menu, a convivial atmosphere fueled by her warm, friendly staff, and entertainment such as trapeze, cabaret, music and tarot. Whether nestled inside the dining room, relaxing in the lounge or outside on the view deck overlooking Elliot Bay, the mysterious alchemy of The Pink Door’s food, ambience and service create a habit-forming experience."