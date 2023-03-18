Selena Gomez Achieves Unprecedented Milestone On Instagram

Selena Gomez is making history!

The Only Murders in the Building star has reached a milestone 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the first woman to ever reach that number. She recently became the most followed woman on the app, dethroning Kylie Jenner, but now has a new accolade to add to her resume.

Not only is she the most followed woman on the social media app, but she's also the most followed actress and singer, too. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo remains the No. 1 most followed person on the app, with over 562 million followers. Lionel Messi trails him with 442 million. Selena comes in at No. 3, followed by Jenner at 382 million and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at 369 million.