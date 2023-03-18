Selena Gomez Achieves Unprecedented Milestone On Instagram

By Dani Medina

March 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is making history!

The Only Murders in the Building star has reached a milestone 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the first woman to ever reach that number. She recently became the most followed woman on the app, dethroning Kylie Jenner, but now has a new accolade to add to her resume.

Not only is she the most followed woman on the social media app, but she's also the most followed actress and singer, too. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo remains the No. 1 most followed person on the app, with over 562 million followers. Lionel Messi trails him with 442 million. Selena comes in at No. 3, followed by Jenner at 382 million and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at 369 million.

Here's a look at the most followed Instagram accounts (as of March 18):

  1. Instagram - 618 million
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 562 million
  3. Lionel Messi - 442 million
  4. Selena Gomez - 400 million
  5. Kylie Jenner - 382 million
  6. Dwayne Johnson - 369 million
  7. Ariana Grande - 361 million
  8. Kim Kardashian - 348 million
  9. Beyoncé - 300 million
  10. Khloé Kardashian - 298 million
  11. Justin Bieber - 281 million
  12. Kendall Jenner - 279 million
  13. Nike - 278 million
  14. National Geographic - 266 million
  15. Taylor Swift - 249 million
  16. Virat Kohli - 241 million
  17. Jennifer Lopez - 238 million
  18. Kourtney Kardashian - 215 million
  19. Nicki Minaj - 213 million
  20. Neymar - 206 million
Selena Gomez
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.