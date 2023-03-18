Selena Gomez Achieves Unprecedented Milestone On Instagram
By Dani Medina
March 18, 2023
Selena Gomez is making history!
The Only Murders in the Building star has reached a milestone 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the first woman to ever reach that number. She recently became the most followed woman on the app, dethroning Kylie Jenner, but now has a new accolade to add to her resume.
Not only is she the most followed woman on the social media app, but she's also the most followed actress and singer, too. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo remains the No. 1 most followed person on the app, with over 562 million followers. Lionel Messi trails him with 442 million. Selena comes in at No. 3, followed by Jenner at 382 million and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at 369 million.
Here's a look at the most followed Instagram accounts (as of March 18):
- Instagram - 618 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo - 562 million
- Lionel Messi - 442 million
- Selena Gomez - 400 million
- Kylie Jenner - 382 million
- Dwayne Johnson - 369 million
- Ariana Grande - 361 million
- Kim Kardashian - 348 million
- Beyoncé - 300 million
- Khloé Kardashian - 298 million
- Justin Bieber - 281 million
- Kendall Jenner - 279 million
- Nike - 278 million
- National Geographic - 266 million
- Taylor Swift - 249 million
- Virat Kohli - 241 million
- Jennifer Lopez - 238 million
- Kourtney Kardashian - 215 million
- Nicki Minaj - 213 million
- Neymar - 206 million