Selena Gomez Shares Love Life Update In Hilarious New TikTok

Selena Gomez is active on TikTok again after a brief hiatus and she's giving fans an update about her dating life. In a new clip posted on Wednesday, March 15th, the Only Murders in the Building star wore a pink shirt and gold hoop earrings while lip-syncing to the following audio track: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

She went on to confirm her relationship status with her caption which read, "Still our here lookin' for him lol." The update comes several months after Selena was rumored to be dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.