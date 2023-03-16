Selena Gomez Shares Love Life Update In Hilarious New TikTok

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is active on TikTok again after a brief hiatus and she's giving fans an update about her dating life. In a new clip posted on Wednesday, March 15th, the Only Murders in the Building star wore a pink shirt and gold hoop earrings while lip-syncing to the following audio track: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

She went on to confirm her relationship status with her caption which read, "Still our here lookin' for him lol." The update comes several months after Selena was rumored to be dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.

In January, the singer was spotted on dates with Taggart including one at a New York bowling alley where they were reportedly seen "making out." The rumors only lasted a few days before Selena shut them down herself. She took to Instagram to share a photo of a black-and-white sky with a caption that read, "I like being alone too much," and added the following hashtag "I am single."

Selena may be a single woman but as she confirmed in her new TikTok, she hasn't stopped looking. In an interview from 2022, the star revealed said she hopes "to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out." She added, "Keeping it real."

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.