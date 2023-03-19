Former Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen Finalizing Free Agent Deal: Report

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is reportedly "finalizing a three-year deal" with the Carolina Panthers, media personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee reported, citing his "source(s)."

"BREAKING NEWS According to my source(s), @athielen19 is signing with the Carolina Panthers. The 3 time Pro Bowler has agreed to a 3 year deal. The 32 year old feels GREAT.. according to my source(s)," McAfee tweeted.

Thielen shared multiple posts on social media seemingly confirming the move, which included a gif of the Panthers' mascot dancing as a quote-tweet to McAfee's report.

Thielen, 32, a Minnesota native who played collegiately at Minnesota State, was released by the Vikings after 10 seasons with the franchise earlier this month.

"Minnesota on Friday terminated the contract of the receiver who climbed his way up from an unheralded and undrafted free agent to the franchise leaderboard in multiple categories," Vikings.com senior editor Craig Peters wrote on March 10.