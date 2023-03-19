See Taylor Swift's Outfits From Eras Tour Opening Weekend

By Logan DeLoye

March 19, 2023

The songs were not the only shining factor of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour opening weekend. The "Bejeweled" songstress certainly stunned with her sparkly, show-stopping looks, and Swifties were quick to catch on to the storyline. Swift kicked off the highly-anticipated tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th and 18th, taking fans "on a journey" through the musical eras of her career.

Similar to the setlist, each look drew fans into a beloved era of past albums beginning with a shimmering blue, pink, and silver bodysuit. According to Page Six, the bodysuit was an Atelier Versace and the matching boots were Christian Louboutins.

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Shortly after slaying the stage with 2019 Lover era “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” and “Cruel Summer,” Swift performed, "You Belong With Me," and "Love Story" from 2008's Fearless era in a shimming gold fringe dress.

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
For "edgier" singles included in 2017's Reputation era, Swift stole the show in an asymmetrical red and black bodysuit with sequined snakes running up and down the side.

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
For songs from Evermore and Folklore released in 2020, Swift softened her looks to match the tone of singles such as,"Champagne Problems," "Marjorie," and "Betty."

Other style eras represented during the show included looks from 2012's Red era, 2014's 1989 era, 2022's ongoing Midnights era.

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Second Night
Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Swift's next show is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 24th.

