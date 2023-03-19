See Taylor Swift's Outfits From Eras Tour Opening Weekend

The songs were not the only shining factor of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour opening weekend. The "Bejeweled" songstress certainly stunned with her sparkly, show-stopping looks, and Swifties were quick to catch on to the storyline. Swift kicked off the highly-anticipated tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th and 18th, taking fans "on a journey" through the musical eras of her career.

Similar to the setlist, each look drew fans into a beloved era of past albums beginning with a shimmering blue, pink, and silver bodysuit. According to Page Six, the bodysuit was an Atelier Versace and the matching boots were Christian Louboutins.