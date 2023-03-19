WATCH: Fan Proposes During 'Love Story' At Taylor Swift Eras Tour
By Logan DeLoye
March 19, 2023
Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour on Friday night in Glendale, Arizona, and one lucky fan got to live out a real-life "Love Story" during the show. Video captured by a nearby fan shows a man getting down on one knee to propose to his partner as Swift sang, "he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring." By the time Swift sang, "marry me Juliet you'll never have to be alone," the girl had accepted the perfectly-timed proposal. In the viral video, viewers can see fans surrounding the couple, sharing the moment on social media, and screaming in excitement. The fan recording the video captioned it with the thoughts of every Swiftie that witnessed the magical moment.
"To the girl who got proposed to during love story, you're living all of our dreams. Congratulations beautiful."
Upon announcing the Eras Tour in November of 2022, Swift promised fans a "journey through all of my musical eras," and she definitely delivered as everything down to her outfits resembled the many eras of her illustrious career. She kicked off the night with "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince," "Cruel Summer," and "The Man," and closed with four songs from her latest album, "Midnights."