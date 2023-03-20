Amanda Bynes Hospitalized, Placed On Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes was hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold after reportedly roaming around the streets of downtown Los Angeles naked.

According to TMZ, the She's The Man star was found not wearing clothes and wandering the streets alone early Sunday (March 19) morning. She managed to get the attention of someone driving by, telling them that she was coming down from a psychotic episode before calling 911 herself. Sources tell the outlet that she didn't appear to be hurt.

Bynes was taken to a local police station and evaluated by a mental health team who determined she should be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, an involuntary hold that lasts 72 hours but can be extended if needed. A source close to Bynes told TMZ that she will likely receive treatment for several days.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Los Angeles, a patient can be placed on a 5150 psych hold if they are considered to be a danger to themself or others or have a grave disability, such as being unable to provide for their own food or clothing.

The news comes nearly one year after the end of her conservatorship and mere days after Bynes' fellow All That alum Kel Mitchell shared a message to the Easy A actress after she missed the cast reunion at '90s Con over the weekend due to an "unknown illness," per Entertainment Tonight.

"I've just been praying for her," said Mitchell. "It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's doing a lot better."