Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael Split After More Than 2 Years Together

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have called it quits after more than 2 years together. According to E! News multiple sources have confirmed that the couple has broken up just two weeks after news broke that they called off their engagement. "[They] are together working through the tough times," the insider said. They added that "a series of significant" obstacles deterred them from tying the knot including public pressure and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanda and Paul had been together for several months when the actress announced their engagement in a 2020's Valentine's Day post on Instagram. The couple showed off her silver ring and his gold band alongside a caption in which Amanda called Paul "the love of her life." The post has since been deleted.

According to E! News, the couple initially called it quits weeks after announcing their engagement but reunited soon after. After the two got back together another insider told the outlet that a wedding would be "unlikely" to happen due to Amanda's conservatorship, which was terminated in March after nearly nine years. Amid the ending of the conservatorship, another insider close to the actress shared that Amanda was, "still with Paul, her fiancée, and she's been surrounding herself with supportive people and making good, healthy choices for herself."

The breakup comes three months after Amanda publicly apologized to Paul after she claimed he relapsed on drugs on her Instagram Story. The claim followed an argument between the couple which resulted in Amanda kicking Paul out of her home and calling the police. Later, she issued an apology telling E! News, "I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong... He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused."