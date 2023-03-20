C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Agent Reveals Why He Chose Lions Over Eagles

The agency representing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appears to have revealed the reason why he signed with the Detroit Lions over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The twitter account for Universal Sports & Entertainment Mgmt. LLC shared a post seemingly comparing the offers made by the Eagles, Garder-Johnson's former team and the Lions, which he agreed to Sunday (March 19) night.

"Perception Vs Reality….1 Year Real vs 3 Year Fake….which sounds better to you 1. One year deal = $8m 2. 3 yr deal = $24m max with 17m+ in yr 3 Which one you taking? Drop," the account wrote.

The tweet came shortly after NBC Philadelphia's Reuben Frank claimed that Gardner-Johnson took less money to sign with the Lions -- who were one spot shy of the playoffs -- rather than return to the NFC champion Eagles.