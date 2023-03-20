Florida City Named The Most Expensive Place To Live In The State

By Zuri Anderson

March 20, 2023

Dramatic Sunset in Miami, Florida, at Biscayne Boulevard
Photo: Getty Images

America's big cities play a huge role in the country's identity. Whether it's the unique cultures, iconic skylines, or popular tourist attractions, there's plenty to love about these metro spots. They can also be challenging to live in depending on which city you're based in. Some cities' cost of living can be really high, while others have lower costs due to several economic reasons.

If you're curious about pricey places to live in the country, look no further than 24/7 Wall St. Researchers looked through data to determine every state's most expensive place to live. Here's how they did it:

"To determine the most expensive city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed cost of living from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on the regional price parity for all goods and services in 2019. Supplemental data on median household income and poverty rate came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey based on five-year averages."

Florida's most expensive place to live is the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach area. They also provided statistics to back up this popular location's place on the list:

  • Cost of living in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach: 10% more expensive than U.S. average
  • Cost of living in Florida: 0.7% more expensive than U.S. average
  • Poverty rate: 13.9% (state:13.3%)
  • Median household income: $59,030 (state: $57,703)

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.

