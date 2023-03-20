Former Cowboys Tight End Dalton Schultz Agrees To Free Agent Deal: Report

By Jason Hall

March 20, 2023

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Houston Texans, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (March 20).

"The #Texans are signing TE Dalton Schultz to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, per sources. Schultz has 198 catches and 17 TDs over the past three seasons in Dallas. He’s still only 26," Pelissero tweeted.

Schultz had spent his entire career with the Cowboys since being selected at No. 137 overall in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Stanford standout recorded 211 receptions for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns during his five-year NFL career, which includes 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns during the 2022 regular season and 12 receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns during the postseason.

The reported signing came within minutes of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that the Texans had also signed former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

"The #Texans have reached an agreement to sign former #Bills FA RB Devin Singletary, source said, giving them an additional weapon alongside Dameon Pierce. The player called “Motor” has averaged 4.6 yards per rush in each of the last two seasons," Rapoport tweeted.

Singletary recorded 819 yards and five touchdowns on 177 rushing attempts, as well as 38 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.