Former Cowboys Tight End Dalton Schultz Agrees To Free Agent Deal: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Houston Texans, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (March 20).

"The #Texans are signing TE Dalton Schultz to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, per sources. Schultz has 198 catches and 17 TDs over the past three seasons in Dallas. He’s still only 26," Pelissero tweeted.

Schultz had spent his entire career with the Cowboys since being selected at No. 137 overall in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Stanford standout recorded 211 receptions for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns during his five-year NFL career, which includes 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns during the 2022 regular season and 12 receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns during the postseason.