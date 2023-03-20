Hot dogs are one of America's favorite foods, from hot dog stands on street corners to a staple item on the menu at any arena in the country. Some cities even have their own personal take on the classic, like New York's mustard and sauerkraut or Chicago's loaded franks with tomatoes, pickles and onions on a poppyseed bun.

Mashed searched around the country for the restaurants serving up the best hot dogs around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state to grab a hot dog, whether topped with chili and cheese or served with all the condiments you could ever want.

So which restaurant is the best spot in Georgia to find a hot dog?

The Varsity

A local favorite in Atlanta, and described as the world's largest drive-in restaurant, The Varsity has been a staple of the community since the Gordy family first opened in 1928. Try a classic naked dog or top with with tasty options like chili, cheese or slaw.

The Varsity is located at 61 North Avenue NW in Atlanta.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"'What'll ya have?' is the important question you're asked when you roll up to The Varsity. This Atlanta staple isn't just known for serving up great food; it's the world's largest hot dog stand. And, to make sure you do things right when you go, get a huge scoop of chili on that frank. They don't hold back one bit when you want a chili dog, and your appetite will thank you after that first bit. But, if you'r not trying to order something as heavy as chili, they have fresh slaw and cheese, as well."

Check out Mashed's full list to see all the best spots around the country to get a hot dog.