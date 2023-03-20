Hot dogs are one of America's favorite foods, from hot dog stands on street corners to a staple item on the menu at any arena in the country. Some cities even have their own personal take on the classic, like New York's mustard and sauerkraut or Chicago's loaded franks with tomatoes, pickles and onions on a poppyseed bun.

Mashed searched around the country for the restaurants serving up the best hot dogs around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state to grab a hot dog, whether topped with chili and cheese or served with all the condiments you could ever want.

So which restaurant is the best spot in Ohio to find a hot dog?

Tony Packo's

Created in Toledo, Tony Packo's was such a hit that it has expanded across the state after its namesake crafted what grew to be a huge hit, the Hungarian hot dog, and the rest is history!

Tony Packo's has several locations around Ohio. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Tony Packo was the son of Hungarian immigrants, and his experience working in restaurants when he was young led to his creation of his Hungarian hot dog, which was basically a Hungarian sausage on rye bread with spicy chili. It was a huge neighborhood hit, and Toledo's Tony Packo's was soon born.

Customers can pick from an American hot dog or a Hungarian sausage. Both are served with mustard, onions, and their signature chili sauce. You can also add shredded cheese toe each for less than a buck more."

Check out Mashed's full list to see all the best spots around the country to get a hot dog.