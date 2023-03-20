Possible Deadline For Completion Of Aaron Rodgers Trade Revealed

A trade between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets centered around quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be completed until the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27, which is "the only real deadline," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday (March 20).

"I'm trying to look at where this goes and, you know, deadlines are always what drives these things. There is a real possibility this rolls right up to the draft cause that's the only deadline. It's about the 2023 draft picks and when you actually have to use them is the deadline," Rapoport said.