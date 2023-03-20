Providence Coach Ed Cooley Expected To Land New Job: Report

Providence men's basketball coach Ed Cooley is reportedly expected to be hired by Georgetown, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN on Monday (March 20).

The two sides are reportedly finalizing a deal to make Cooley, 53, the team's next head coach after the recent termination of former head coach and Hall of Fame player Patrick Ewing. Cooley was hired by Providence in 2011 and led the program to a Big East Tournament title in 2014 and the Big East regular season championship in 2022.

The 53-year-old has won 61.3% of his games during his 12-year tenure at Providence, which includes making seven NCAA March Madness Tournament appearances, the most by a coach in school history. Cooley had previously worked as a head coach at Fairfield from 2006-11, which included winning the MAAC regular season title during his final season.

Providence was eliminated by Kentucky in the first-round of the ongoing NCAA March Madness Tournament on Friday (March 17). Georgetown, which is also in the Big East, is coming off a 29-game conference losing streak and a 13-50 record during the past two seasons, as well as missing the NCAA March Madness Tournament all but once in the past seven seasons.

Ewing, a Basketball Hall of Famer who led the Hoyas to a national championship as a player in 1984, was fired on March 9, with Georgetown citing it had "begun a national search for new leadership" in a statement obtained by the Associated Press at the time.