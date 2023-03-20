Taylor Swift Fans Get Married At Eras Tour Show In Swift City

Taylor Swift kicked off her highly-anticipated Eras tour over the weekend with two shows in Swift City. While most of the crowd had the time of their lives singing along to Swift's biggest hits from her career, two fans had an extra special concert experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives: They got married!

René Hurtado and her now-husband Max are planning their wedding for next year, but they wanted to make it legal before then and what better place for a Swiftie to say "I do!" than at a Taylor Swift concert? According to a video Hurtado posted on TikTok, they have been discussing eloping of the day of Swift's concert and then enjoy the show as their reception since last summer. Throughout their talks, they decided that it would be even more special to get married while actually at the concert.