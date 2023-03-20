Taylor Swift Fans Get Married At Eras Tour Show In Swift City
By Sarah Tate
March 20, 2023
Taylor Swift kicked off her highly-anticipated Eras tour over the weekend with two shows in Swift City. While most of the crowd had the time of their lives singing along to Swift's biggest hits from her career, two fans had an extra special concert experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives: They got married!
René Hurtado and her now-husband Max are planning their wedding for next year, but they wanted to make it legal before then and what better place for a Swiftie to say "I do!" than at a Taylor Swift concert? According to a video Hurtado posted on TikTok, they have been discussing eloping of the day of Swift's concert and then enjoy the show as their reception since last summer. Throughout their talks, they decided that it would be even more special to get married while actually at the concert.
@rene_hurtado
Story Time Part 1, more parts coming but i have to go to work lol♬ original sound - René Hurtado
Hurtado shared another video from the day of their elopement, including a snap of the beaming bride during the moment their officiant performed their impromptu ceremony in front of the crowd.
"POV: You get married at the Taylor Swift concert," she wrote in the video, showcasing her gorgeous tea-length wedding dress with ruffled veil, complete with a bouquet of flowers. She also had an arm full of handmade beaded bracelets with messages like, "Just Married," "Til Death," "Bride" and "Lover."
@rene_hurtado
Just Married 🥹 Story time coming soon! We are so tired from the excitement and are enjoying this time! @taylorswift @taylornation #glendaletstheerastour♬ original sound - René Hurtado
Hurtado plans to continue posting story time videos detailing their unique wedding. Follow along and learn more about her dream ceremony on her TikTok.
Congrats to the happy couple!