Hot dogs are one of America's favorite foods, from hot dog stands on street corners to a staple item on the menu at any arena in the country. Some cities even have their own personal take on the classic, like New York's mustard and sauerkraut or Chicago's loaded franks with tomatoes, pickles and onions on a poppyseed bun.

Mashed searched around the country for the restaurants serving up the best hot dogs around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state to grab a hot dog, whether topped with chili and cheese or served with all the condiments you could ever want.

So which restaurant is the best spot in Tennessee to find a hot dog?

Dyer's

This Memphis staple serves up not only incredible burgers but amazing hot dogs as well, and it's all due to its not-so-secret ingredient: 100-year-old grease. Enjoy a hot dog with the classic mustard, onions and pickle or added chili and cheese for a tasty treat.

Dyer's is located at 205 Beale Street in Memphis.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Dyer's claim to fame is their burgers that are cooked int he same strained grease for over 100 years! This famous grease is teeming with flavor from meat over the years, but this Memphis burger joint also serves franks that are dropped in the same iconic oil, and they're just as good!

The toppings are standard, with each dog coming dressed in mustard, pickles, and onions. But, you can also get chili and cheese for an additional cost. It's that ageless grease though that gives each one a flavor like no other."

Check out Mashed's full list to see all the best spots around the country to get a hot dog.