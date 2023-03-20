The Most Infamous Crime Committed In Pennsylvania History

Are you interested in crime TV shows and podcasts? Those that find particular interest in the topic may already know of the worst crime to ever occur in Pennsylvania.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most infamous crime to occur in Pennsylvania history started in the 1970's. Penn State assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky was accused of abusing young boys through his charity organization for years. 24/7 Wall St. mentioned that he was charged with 45 counts of abuse in 2012, the same year that head coach Joe Paterno passed away.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most infamous crime to ever occur in Pennsylvania:

"Led by legendary coach Joe Paterno, Penn State rose to the heights of college football. But one the team’s coach, Jerry Sandusky, had been abusing young boys for years under the guise of helping them through his charity organization. He was charged with 45 counts of abuse in 2012 and is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence in a Pennsylvania prison. He always maintained his innocence, saying he only showered with the young boys. Shaken by the scandal, Paterno died in 2012."

For more information on the most infamous crime to occur in each state visit 247wallst.com.