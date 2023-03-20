This Colorado Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Nothing entrances Americans like classic comfort food. Sumptuous, loaded with carbs, and satisfying to the taste buds, plenty of people love digging their hands or forks into these longstanding dishes. Thankfully, there are thousands of restaurants serving all kinds of comfort food.

That's why LoveFood found every state's best place to grab comfort food classics. The website states, "America does comfort food like nowhere else. From restaurants serving bowls of flavorsome shrimp and grits and oozy mac 'n' cheese to diners and fast-casual spots that make a mean meatloaf, we've found the best place for all-American classics in every state."

According to writers, Steuben's Uptown serves Colorado's best comfort food! Here's why it was chosen:

"We don't blame you if you find it hard to choose what to order at Steuben's. Take your pick of the best comfort food America has to offer: there are fried pickles and gravy cheese fries for appetizers; entrées like pot roast and meatloaf; and a mouthwatering selection of sandwiches. Customers are big fans of the fried chicken, served with mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, and biscuits. The deviled eggs get a thumbs up too."