This Washington Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Nothing entrances Americans like classic comfort food. Sumptuous, loaded with carbs, and satisfying to the taste buds, plenty of people love digging their hands or forks into these longstanding dishes. Thankfully, there are thousands of restaurants serving all kinds of comfort food.

That's why LoveFood found every state's best place to grab comfort food classics. The website states, "America does comfort food like nowhere else. From restaurants serving bowls of flavorsome shrimp and grits and oozy mac 'n' cheese to diners and fast-casual spots that make a mean meatloaf, we've found the best place for all-American classics in every state."

According to writers, Metropolitan Grill serves Washington's best comfort food! Here's why it was chosen:

"Even before Seattle made its mark on the food map, the Met, as locals call it, was an old-school institution frequented by diners with big appetites. Located in the historic Marion Building, Metropolitan Grill's top menu choices include the clam chowder and chateaubriand for two, normally carved tableside. Guests also praise the filet mignon and crab cakes."