Alabama Freshman DB Tony Mitchell Arrested, Suspended By Team

By Jason Hall

March 21, 2023

Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was suspended by the team upon news of his last week, head coach Nick Saban announced Monday (March 20) evening.

Mitchell was reported to be evading Holmes County (Fla.) Sheriff's Department deputies at 141 MPH before being stopped and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or distribute, an arrest report obtained by AL.com through a public records request confirmed. Passenger Christophere Lewis was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or distribute, as well as carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Deputies said Mitchell admitted "to fleeing law enforcement" and claimed that Lewis "told him to 'punch it,'" the police report stated. More than $7,000 in cash, 226 grams of marijuana and a loaded gun were reportedly found in the vehicle at the time of Mitchell's arrest.

Saban announced Mitchell's suspension from the team "and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is" within an hour from AL.com receiving the sheriff's office report and reporting on the freshman's arrest. The former Thompson High School standout rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 9 safety, No. 12 player from the state of Alabama and No. 123 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports Composite.

