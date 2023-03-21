Cam Newton Takes Big Step In Free Agency

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton will be returning to his alma mater to throw at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday (March 21) amid his ongoing free agency.

Newton, who won a Heisman Trophy and national championship with the Tigers, announced his intention to showcase his skills for NFL scouts with confidence that he could still compete at an elite level in a video shared on his verified social media accounts Monday (March 20).

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs," an emphatic Newton said. "Don't worry about it. I'm going to show you. I can't wait to show you."

"Ain't 32 [quarterbacks] better than me," Newton added at the conclusion of the video.