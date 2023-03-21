Cam Newton Takes Big Step In Free Agency
By Jason Hall
March 21, 2023
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton will be returning to his alma mater to throw at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday (March 21) amid his ongoing free agency.
Newton, who won a Heisman Trophy and national championship with the Tigers, announced his intention to showcase his skills for NFL scouts with confidence that he could still compete at an elite level in a video shared on his verified social media accounts Monday (March 20).
"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs," an emphatic Newton said. "Don't worry about it. I'm going to show you. I can't wait to show you."
"Ain't 32 [quarterbacks] better than me," Newton added at the conclusion of the video.
ÄÜßÜRÑ ₽RØ DÄ¥ wē ÄČTÎVÄT£D‼️— Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) March 20, 2023
3/21 ÄÜßÜRÑ, ÄŁ‼️😈#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ#ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ
-1ØVĒ🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/b3I1OiZCgK
Newton, who will turn 34 in May, remains a free agent after missing the entire 2022 NFL season. The former No. 1 overall pick returned to the Carolina Panthers for a brief second stint in 2021, signing with the franchise for its final eight games amid injuries at the quarterback position.
Newton made five starts and eight appearances during his second stint with the Panthers, throwing for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions on 69 of 126 passing, as well as recording 230 yards and five touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts.
"If you think I couldn't be on somebody's team right now, you're a damn fool,'' Newton said on The Pivot Podcast hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor in June 2022.
Newton has thrown for 32,382 yards, 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions, as well as recorded 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in NFL history. The former Auburn standout was the NFL Most Valuable Player, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro in 2015, as well as a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
Auburn will hold its Pro Day event on Tuesday in order to allow draft prospects to be showcased for scouts of all 32 NFL teams.