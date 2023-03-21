Chris Hemsworth & Wife Under Fire For 'Violent' Birthday Prank On Son

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are under fire after sharing a photo from their son's birthday party. In the photo, shared by Hemsworth, Pataky and another of their kids are seen holding down the birthday boy's head into his birthday cake. The 'Thor' actor looks on with a small smile on his face. "Happy 9th birthday to my two little men! Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!!" Hemsworth captioned the post adding, "'Hey mum I don’t like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla' 'oh really son, what about now'?

Fans took to the comments to call the common birthday party prank "violent" and "ridiculous."