Deadly Fungus Spreads To Illinois
By Logan DeLoye
March 21, 2023
Candida Auris, a deadly, drug-resistant fungus sweeping the nation, has spread to Illinois. According to WGN9, the fungus poses an urgent threat as it rapidly spreads across the U.S. Not only is it very difficult to treat the infection, but it is hard to detect it in the first place. Despite the rise in infected individuals, this is not the first time that the virus has been detected in America.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first reported the virus in 2016. It "spread at an alarming rate" in 2020 and 2021, continuing through 2022. As of December 2022, the fungus had traveled across 28 states including Illinois. A map shared by the CDC shows the states where the highest number of infections are present.
As you can see, Illinois is one of the most infected states in the country. According to CDC data, 276 people across Illinois have already been infected with Candida Auris. So, how do you contract the fungus and who is most susceptible?
Candida Auris is most commonly present in healthcare facilities where "poor general infection prevention and control practices" take place. Sick individuals of any age, and those who frequently visit healthcare facilities are more susceptible to the virus. The CDC noted that Candida Auris should not be a cause of concern for healthy individuals.