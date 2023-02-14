WATCH: Strange 'String Of Lights' Speed Across Illinois Sky

A strange string of lights were seen flying across the sky in Illinois on Sunday night, making locals question wether or not they saw a UFO streaking amid the stars. According to UPI, the lights were not in fact a result of an alien invasion. These particular lights were Starlink satellites that were launched into the sky that same evening. In a video shared by FOX32, viewers are able to see a colorful string of lights weave through the sky very quickly, and then disappear into the distance. Peoria Riverfront Museum Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan told 25News that the satellites appeared very bright because they were all in a row.

“They launch a whole train of satellites and you’re actually seeing individual, little satellites, but they’re all in this row, and that’s why it looks like this bright line in our sky."