WATCH: Strange 'String Of Lights' Speed Across Illinois Sky

By Logan DeLoye

February 14, 2023

A UFO concept of glowing orbs, floating above a misty winters road just after sunset. With a silhouetted figure , back to camera, looking at the lights.
Photo: Getty Images

A strange string of lights were seen flying across the sky in Illinois on Sunday night, making locals question wether or not they saw a UFO streaking amid the stars. According to UPI, the lights were not in fact a result of an alien invasion. These particular lights were Starlink satellites that were launched into the sky that same evening. In a video shared by FOX32, viewers are able to see a colorful string of lights weave through the sky very quickly, and then disappear into the distance. Peoria Riverfront Museum Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan told 25News that the satellites appeared very bright because they were all in a row.

“They launch a whole train of satellites and you’re actually seeing individual, little satellites, but they’re all in this row, and that’s why it looks like this bright line in our sky."

25News explained that the the satellites were launched by SpaceX as part of a program put in place to make wireless internet available worldwide. Interested individuals will be able to see the satellites in the sky until Tuesday night at which time they will "work their way into the atmosphere" and will not be able to be seen anymore.

