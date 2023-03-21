Deadly Fungus Spreads To Michigan

Candida Auris, a deadly, drug-resistant fungus sweeping the nation, has spread to Michigan. According to WGN9, the fungus poses an urgent threat as it rapidly spreads across the U.S. Not only is it very difficult to treat the infection, but it is hard to detect it in the first place. Despite recent increase of infected individuals, this is not the first time that the virus has been detected in America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first reported the virus in 2016. It "spread at an alarming rate" in 2020 and 2021, continuing through 2022. As of December 2022, the fungus had traveled across 28 states including Michigan. A map shared by the CDC shows the states where the highest number of infections are present.