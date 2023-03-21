Lollapalooza 2023 Official Lineup Announced

The official lineup for Lollapalooza 2023 has just been announced, and you're not going to want to miss this! Headliners taking the stage at Grant Park in Chicago this year include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. The official lineup, including every single act taking the stage at the festival from August 3rd to August 6th, was shared to Instagram with information regarding ticket sales.

"Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at lollapalooza.com⁣. A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets."