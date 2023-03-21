Lollapalooza 2023 Official Lineup Announced
By Logan DeLoye
March 21, 2023
The official lineup for Lollapalooza 2023 has just been announced, and you're not going to want to miss this! Headliners taking the stage at Grant Park in Chicago this year include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. The official lineup, including every single act taking the stage at the festival from August 3rd to August 6th, was shared to Instagram with information regarding ticket sales.
"Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at lollapalooza.com. A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets."
Other acts taking the stage at Lollapalooza this year include Lil Yachty, Lovejoy, Holly Humberstone, Diplo, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Alex G, Pusha T, Louis the Child, Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wade, Portugal.The Man, Yung Gravy, Disco Lines, The 502s, The Revivalists, The Backseat Lovers, Noah Kahan, Fred Again.., A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Subtronics, Spacey Jane, Afro Jack, Lainey Wilson, Alan Walker, Joey Bada$$, Motherfolk, Husbands, Acraze, beabadoobee, NewJeans, Mt. Joy, Dom Dolla, Meduza, Sofi Tukker, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Little Stranger, The Red Clay Strays, Ian Asher, Gorgon City, and more!