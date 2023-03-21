Lollapalooza 2023 Official Lineup Announced

By Logan DeLoye

March 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The official lineup for Lollapalooza 2023 has just been announced, and you're not going to want to miss this! Headliners taking the stage at Grant Park in Chicago this year include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. The official lineup, including every single act taking the stage at the festival from August 3rd to August 6th, was shared to Instagram with information regarding ticket sales.

"Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at lollapalooza.com⁣. A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.