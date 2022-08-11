J-Hope Discusses History-Making Lollapalooza Performance

J-Hope is opening up about his history-making Lollapalooza set and being the first South Korean artist to headline a major US music festival. Speaking with NME, the BTS rapper said, "Me being the first South Korean headliner of a major US festival, but also J-hope’s musical journey. I also think [that’s] a meaningful moment, and it’s very clear that it’s a meaningful moment. That is why I prepared really hard for this set. I’m sure you can look forward to the performance as well because I’ve prepared a lot of things so the audience wouldn’t feel bored at all.”

Just weeks before he took the stage, J-Hope dropped his debut solo album called Jack In The Box. The album received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. “I was a bit worried at first, because ‘Jack In The Box’ album contains my story and what I really wanted to do,” he said. “There were so many people that actually listened and reacted to my music and my genuine stories, so I’m grateful for that."

He continued, "I realized there are so many people who would listen to and enjoy my album that conveys my own story, I’m very grateful and feel motivated. So, for those who supported my music, I want to try many different things with my music, and show them all going forward.”

He also gave fans a bit of an update on BTS' next move and their highly-anticiapted Busan concert in happening October. “I learned a lot as a solo artists,” he said. “I think I will continue to grow through this album. I’d like to show even better music through my solo projects. This experience has given me a positive influence overall. Not only that, BTS will hold a big concert in Busan in October and we’re getting ready for that, so please look forward to that concert as well.”