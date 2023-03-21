Hot dogs are one of America's favorite foods, from hot dog stands on street corners to a staple item on the menu at any arena in the country. Some cities even have their own personal take on the classic, like New York's mustard and sauerkraut or Chicago's loaded franks with tomatoes, pickles and onions on a poppyseed bun.

Mashed searched around the country for the restaurants serving up the best hot dogs around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state to grab a hot dog, whether topped with chili and cheese or served with all the condiments you could ever want.

So which restaurant is the best spot in Missouri to find a hot dog?

Steve's Hot Dogs

Opened by musician Steve Ewing, Steve's Hot Dogs is described as being the home of the "official hot dot of St. Louis," according to its website, and serves up a variety of different franks. Try a classic like the Chili Cheese Dog or Chicago Dog or venture to something new with the specialty dogs like the Backyard BBQ Dog, Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog, Bacon Bacon Jamaican, and, of course, the St. Louis Dog.

Steve's Hot Dogs is located at 3145 S. Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"You know when a musician opens a restaurant, it's going to have a pretty cool vibe to it, and that's exactly what Steve's Hot Dogs offers customers in St. Louis. What started as a small stand in 2008 blossomed into something so much more for Steve Ewing, the music maker behind the scenes of it all.

