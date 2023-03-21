Mock Draft Has Vikings Taking A Quarterback In The First-Round

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Minnesota Vikings taking former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the first-round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft as part of his latest mock draft released on Tuesday (March 21).

"The Vikings have been doing their homework on this quarterback class. Hooker is well-liked around the league and he could sit for a year behind Kirk Cousins before taking over and ushering in a new era for Kevin O’Connell," Jeremiah wrote.

Hooker led the Vols to a 9-2 record in 11 games before suffering a torn ACL during Tennessee's loss to South Carolina on November 19, 2022. The redshirt senior is also 25 year old, making him one of the oldest players eligible for this year's draft, having spent four years at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee in 2021.