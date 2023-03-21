Mock Draft Has Vikings Taking A Quarterback In The First-Round

By Jason Hall

March 21, 2023

NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Photo: Getty Images

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Minnesota Vikings taking former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the first-round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft as part of his latest mock draft released on Tuesday (March 21).

"The Vikings have been doing their homework on this quarterback class. Hooker is well-liked around the league and he could sit for a year behind Kirk Cousins before taking over and ushering in a new era for Kevin O’Connell," Jeremiah wrote.

Hooker led the Vols to a 9-2 record in 11 games before suffering a torn ACL during Tennessee's loss to South Carolina on November 19, 2022. The redshirt senior is also 25 year old, making him one of the oldest players eligible for this year's draft, having spent four years at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee in 2021.

Hooker was, however, one of college football's best quarterbacks prior to his injury, still finishing fourth in passing yards (3,135) and third in touchdowns (27) among all SEC quarterbacks, despite missing his final two games. The North Carolina native also helped lead Tennessee to its best season in decades, finishing at No. 6 overall in the final Associated Press poll and topping the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 prior to its first loss of the season.

The Vikings would also provide Hooker with a scenario in which he'd have time more to recover with quarterback Kirk Cousins signed through the 2023 season. The decision to select a quarterback in the first-round would, however, likely mean the end of Cousins' tenure with the Vikings as he enters free agency in 2024.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.