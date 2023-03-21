Nebraska Bakery Named Best Bakery In The Entire State

What is your go-to purchase when visiting a bakery? Do you head straight for the doughnuts, muffins, and cakes set in pretty, colorful rows inside of the glass displays, or do you prefer to leave with a simple loaf of bread and a flaky croissant from the tray beside the counter? Regardless of your pastry preferences, there is one bakery that serves the best baked goods in the entire state.

According to Mashed, the best bakery in all of Nebraska is Sweet Magnolia's Bake Shop located in Omaha. Mashed mentioned that first-time visitors should try the old-fashioned cookies.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best bakery in the entire state:

"Katina Talley, a former food scientist, reopened the bakery Sweet Magnolias in Omaha in 2016. The offerings here include danishes, scones, and cinnamon rolls, along with cake and pie slices. And while the offerings are plentiful, it's the old-fashioned cookies that receive rave reviews. One fan said the malted milk chocolate Oreo cookie was the best they've ever had. Another said that the salted honey cookies would make your head spin. Clearly, the options are vast, but it's the cookies that keep fans coming back for more."

For more information regarding the best bakeries across the country visit Mashed.com.